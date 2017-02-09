CMPD: Woman of sent her children door-to-door in 'cookie scam'

Nikeyshi Nicole Carzell. Photo from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a 39-year-old woman for her involvement in the "cookie scam."

Detectives with CMPD say Nikeyshi Carzell would send her children to go door-to-door claiming they were selling cookies for a fundraiser, when in fact Carzell would keep the money for herself.

Detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest and arrested Carzell at her residence Wednesday morning.

Carzell was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Those with information on Carzell or cases of similar nature are asked to call 704-334-1600.

