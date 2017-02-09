WCNC
CMPD: Woman of sent her children door-to-door in 'cookie scam'

The next time somebody shows up at your door selling cookies, pizza, popcorn or any other treat, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say be warned: they may be selling a not-so-sweet surprise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a 39-year-old woman for her involvement in the "cookie scam."

Detectives with CMPD say Nikeyshi Carzell would send her children to go door-to-door claiming they were selling cookies for a fundraiser, when in fact Carzell would keep the money for herself.

Detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest and arrested Carzell at her residence Wednesday morning.

Carzell was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Those with information on Carzell or cases of similar nature are asked to call 704-334-1600.

