CMS student transfers over bullies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A case of middle school bullying gone too far. Now, a local mom is moving her daughter to a different school because of it.

She says the bullying has been going on since the August and her family has had enough.

"Got another phone call from the school stating she was in the nurse's office and that she had been pushed into a brick wall," said Ashley, the daughter's mom.

Middle school can be hard enough for kids without having to battle bullies between class, but that's exactly what Ashley claims her little girl's been up against.

"She cries," said Ashley. She's starting to scream and she just can't take it anymore."

The mother reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and so did NBC Charlotte.

The district sent this statement:

"CMS is always concerned about the safety and well-being of all students, and would encourage students and their parents to continue to work with school leaders to find workable solutions to any issues.

Ashley posted her problem on Facebook hoping for help. She also continued voicing concerns to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

"We're done and we're pulling her out of school," said Ashley.

CMS has listened to this mother's cry for help. Her daughter has been transferred to another school. She will start this upcoming Monday.

