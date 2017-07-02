CMS teacher charged with sex act with a student

Charles Ray Naas. Photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a middle school math teacher is accused of being involved in the sexual assault of a minor.

According to CMPD, detectives were notified by CMS Police regarding an investigation concerning a sexual assault case involving 26-year-old Charles Naas, a teacher who worked at Alexander Graham Middle School, and a student.

CMPD says the inappropriate sexual contact was made when the student went to Naas' home for tutoring. Additional information led detectives to sign warrants for Naas' arrest. The incidents took place while Naas was employed as a math teacher at Alexander Graham Middle School.

Naas was charged with felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.

CMPD says investigators are working to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone with information on Naas or this incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

