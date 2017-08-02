Coast Guard: Search underway for sailor last seen in NC

Joseph Calland, photo submitted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A search is underway for a missing French sailor between North Carolina and New York City, according to a press release sent by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday night.

Watchstanders in Portsmouth, Va. received a report around 7 a.m. Wednesday that 73-year-old Joseph Calland was overdue in boarding a 39-foot sailboat.

Sailboat owned and operated by Joseph Calland. Photo submitted by U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard units from the mid-Atlantic region conducted preliminary searches from Calland's last-known port call, which was in Beaufort, N.C. to his intended destination of New York City.

Watchstanders originally received a mayday call on Sunday night from Calland. Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area from where the distress call originated through Monday afternoon but did not find any signs of distress, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews' search has encompassed over 2,000 miles so far, says the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information on Calland or his sailboat is asked to call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390.

© 2017 WCNC.COM