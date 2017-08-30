Coast Guard searching for missing Gaston Co. fishermen off NC coast

(Left) Steve Chaney and David Hambrick (Right). Submitted photo.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen from Gaston County who went missing off the North Carolina coast.

Steve Chaney. Submitted photo.

David Hambrick, submitted photo.

Search crews said Steve Chaney and David Hambrick's last known location was at South Harbor Boat Ramp on Oak Island around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they didn't return that evening, the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard. A search effort involving boats, a helicopter and a plane ensued following the call.

Family friend Tangela Moss, who lives on Oak Island, is raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay for other boaters to join the search.

She described Hambrick as one of the strongest people she knows in her life.

"This is what keeps us so positive," Moss said. "This is why his wife knows that he is coming home to her."

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information on the two men's whereabouts to call them at 910-343-3880.

