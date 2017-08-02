Commercial structure fire in Concord under investigation, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Fire tears through a building in Concord.

Concord Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial structure fire in the 250 block of McGill Avenue Wednesday.

Firefighters say the incident was under control and the fire was extinguished within 17 minutes.

No one was hurt and the building was vacant at the time of the fire, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

