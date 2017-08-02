WCNC
Close

Commercial structure fire in Concord under investigation, officials say

A vacant building had smoke billowing out and was successfully handled by Concord Fire Department Wednesday evening.

WCNC 11:36 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

CONCORD, N.C. -- Fire tears through a building in Concord.

Concord Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial structure fire in the 250 block of McGill Avenue Wednesday.

Firefighters say the incident was under control and the fire was extinguished within 17 minutes.

No one was hurt and the building was vacant at the time of the fire, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories