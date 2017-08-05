Community remembers man killed in SE Charlotte, city's 54th homicide victim of 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor the victim of Charlotte's 54th homicide of 2017.

Raymond Johnson III was leaving work Thursday night at a pawn shop off Monroe Road when he was killed by a suspect inside a white van.

Surveillance video captured the final moments of Johnson's life. Friends remembered Johnson by sharing memories, releasing balloons and lighting a candle for their fallen friend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are following leads but the incident remains an open investigation.

© 2017 WCNC.COM