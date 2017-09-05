Community remembers Weddington HS student killed in crash

WEDDINGTON, N.C. – There is an outpouring of support for a teenage girl tragically killed in a crash.

The fatal accident happened just a short time after classes were dismissed for the holiday weekend at Weddington High School. On Tuesday night, family and friends attended a visitation for 16-year-old Rachel Lucenius.

“She was just really sweet, she always had this adorable little smile,” says Scotti Youngman, Lucenius’ former teacher.

About 20 minutes after classes dismissed on Friday, the car she was in hit a tree and crashed into a fence.

Youngman said she spoke with Lucenius hours before the tragic accident.

“It’s just there are no words for how everyone here is feeling,” says Youngman.

Now both the crash site and the school have become memorials. Students from rival schools also laid flowers to pay respect.

“Even though it’s a rival school, we still wanted to show that as a community we care,” said one student.

“I didn’t even know her, but I know how much her life probably meant to her friends and family,” said another student.

Youngman says the happier memories of the late student will carry on.

“I remember her sitting and giggling in her ninth-grade class, and that’s the picture of her I’m going to try and keep in my mind,” she said.

The visitation took place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

