Highway 29 in Concord shut down after double fatal accident, police say

WCNC 1:03 AM. EDT October 01, 2017

CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police says officers are responding to a fatal accident in Concord Saturday night.

Concord Police responded to a call of an accident around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Concord Parkway and Liske Avenue.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck in the accident. Officials have not released the identities of the pedestrians struck.

Concord Parkway has been closed for over an hour, police say.

