Photo via Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police says officers are responding to a fatal accident in Concord Saturday night.

Concord Police responded to a call of an accident around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Concord Parkway and Liske Avenue.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck in the accident. Officials have not released the identities of the pedestrians struck.

Accident update: With NCSHP Investigating double fatality, two pedestrians struck on Concord Pkwy. near Liske Ave. /jsh — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) October 1, 2017

Concord Parkway has been closed for over an hour, police say.

