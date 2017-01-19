Concord's 'Christmas Lady' dies after cancer battle

CONCORD, N.C. -- We have a sad update on a story that touched many of our viewers.

Last October, NBC Charlotte introduced you to Michelle Fadel.

Residents in Concord decorated their homes for Christmas two months early because Michelle, their beloved neighbor, was dying of breast cancer and was not expected to make it to her favorite holiday.

Concord Motor Speedway even brought a parade to Michelle's street.

Michelle was able to celebrate Christmas, but she died Wednesday night; her family says she was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

