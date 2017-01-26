Couple charged with felony abuse of infant son

Margaret Meadows and Daniel Cox (Photo: Mooresville Police)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Mooresville Police arrested a couple for child abuse of their 10-month-old son, according to a press release sent out by MPD on Thursday.

Police say they began investigating the couple in November 2016, when reports indicated that illicit drugs were being kept and used in the residence located in the 200 block of West Lowrance Avenue. Following the investigation, evidence was obtained and arrest warrants were issued on the two suspects.

Margaret Meadows, 38, and Daniel Cox, 43, both of Mooresville, were both charged on two counts of felony negligent child abuse, according to MPD.

MPD identified the victim of the case as the couple's 10-month-old son, who police say is now in the care and custody of a family member.

Meadows and Cox were both issued a $20,000 secured bond.

