Couple uses app to trick and rob local man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Darius and Jessica Williams are on the run.

“These two are husband and wife so we have a live Bonnie and Clyde situation,” said CMPD Detective T.M. Roddey.

Investigators say the couple used the "Offer Up" app to trick a man into meeting them outside a Steele Creek apartment.

Police say the husband and wife led the victim to believe that they were going to buy his iPhone 7. When the couple got to the apartment complex, they robbed him at gunpoint and fled.

“There’s an uptick in that and we know that,” said CMPD Officer Jonathan Frisk.

It comes one month after the cold blooded murder of 21-year-old Zachary Finch.

The college baseball player just wanted to buy a new cell phone when he was shot and killed, after meeting up with a teenager he met on the "LetGo" app.

“The kid didn’t have an enemy in the world,” Zach’s brother Nicholas said shortly after the murder.

There are some ways to protect yourself.

Frisk explained, “You want to go to a well-lit area. You preferably want to meet someone during the day time. We would definitely recommend going to one of the police stations or police headquarters.”

He also reminds there’s strength in numbers, so try not to meet up alone.

Safetradestations.com lists safe places across your state you can make these exchanges and CMPD says more safe zones across Charlotte are in the works.

“We are currently working on something, putting something in place for the near future,” Frisk said.

Crimestoppers needs your help finding this husband and wife. Police say they have family in Charlotte and Gastonia.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-334-1600.

