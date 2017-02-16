Coworkers recovering after kidney donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The kidney donation surgery was a success between best friends Tyler Dandeara and Austen Butler.

Austen needed a kidney transplant and fellow East Carolina University alum, Tyler, said he would be the one. Both work in the same SouthPark office in Charlotte.

"Thank God I met Tyler back in college is all I got to say," said Butler. "He's a great human being."

"Said it was the best kidney they've seen in a while," said Dandeara from his hospital room. "It feels awesome. I haven't been able to truly appreciate it yet, because of the pain. All the nurses and doctors that come in say everything went well."

“Sore and tired,” added Butler after the surgery. “But getting better!”

It will be several weeks of light activities for both, but if things continue to improve, both men should be out of the hospital by Saturday.

Their GoFundMe goal is up to $17,000, just shy of the goal.

