Coyote hunting program incentivizes population control

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. -- A new law will allow Richmond County to start up a coyote bounty program that could spread throughout the region.

The legislation, which is sponsored by North Carolina Senator Tom McGinnis, will allow the county to capture, neuter and tag 10 coyotes before releasing them.

If a hunter kills one of those 10, they'll receive at least $500 per tagged coyote.

The idea is it would encourage hunters to kill more coyotes than they usually do.

However, animal rights advocates including the Humane Society argue those programs are ineffective because coyotes are able to reproduce quicker and have larger litters when they sense their populations are being controlled.

© 2017 WCNC.COM