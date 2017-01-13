Coyote sightings common in Charlotte

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a scary moment for a mother walking her dog along a south Charlotte neighborhood.

Hannah Harrison was taking out her dog, Pip, for a stroll Tuesday night and an unwelcome visitor stopped them in their tracks.

A coyote stared Harrison down and the encounter frightened Pip.

"He was standing right beside me and I think he kind of sensed that I was afraid," Harrison said of Pip.

Luckily the coyote ran off and Harrison was able to take Pip back inside.

It's not the first time coyotes were spotted in Charlotte. In fact, experts say it won't be the last.

Some experts say next time you encounter a coyote, you should wave your arms and make a lot of noise. However, not all experts agree with that tactic.

"If the animals are rabid, you could entice an attack with the loud noise," said A-1 Wildlife Control CEO Allen Eckman. "To lesser the chance (of attack), it's better to back away."

Eckman says it's also a good idea to restrict access to food from trash bins, as coyotes often known for dumpster diving.

