Local ad promises to deliver you bread-- for a price

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the winter storms being expected to hit the Carolinas for the weekend, stores around the region experienced a rush of customers looking to stock up on milk and bread.

As loaves of bread fly off the shelves of grocery stores, one Craigslist user is looking to take advantage of the spike in demand.

Those still in the (desperate) hunt for a loaf of bread can purchase a load of "Italian" or a load of "Healthy Whole Grain" from this Craigslist user that appears to be based in Concord.

But at what cost?

Each bread is listed at a hefty, hefty price of $1,000 each or $1,500 for a pair. And under "firm pricing," says the listing. If a giant wad of cash isn't at your disposal, the seller is willing to trade the bread for a working generator or a Chevrolet 4x4 truck that is "2010 or newer."

According to the ad, the user had to "fight 36 people and a man wielding an ax" to get their hands on two loaves of "unopened, mint condition" bread from the grocery store.

At least the seller appears to be willing to deliver the product.

