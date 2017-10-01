WCNC
Fiery crash in Iredell County causes major delays on I-77 North

NCDOTn says parts of I-77 North was closed for hours following a crash Sunday night.

WCNC 12:17 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Transportation says parts of I-77 North was closed for hours following a crash in Iredell County Sunday night.

A viewer sent NBC Charlotte a photo of a truck fire that he said caused the major backup.

According to the NCDOT, the right lane of I-77 North near Mile Marker 65 was shut down following the accident. 

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the crash. NCDOT expects congestion to remain in the area.

 

