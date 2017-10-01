Photo submitted by Frankie Gunnell

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Transportation says parts of I-77 North was closed for hours following a crash in Iredell County Sunday night.

A viewer sent NBC Charlotte a photo of a truck fire that he said caused the major backup.

According to the NCDOT, the right lane of I-77 North near Mile Marker 65 was shut down following the accident.

Right lane of I-77 North remains closed 3 miles prior to Exit 65 after a crash this evening. Right lane due to open at around 11 tonight. — NCDOT I-77 (@NCDOT_I77) October 2, 2017

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the crash. NCDOT expects congestion to remain in the area.

