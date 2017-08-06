Crash in north Charlotte leaves two dead

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An investigation is under way after a single car crash has left two dead in north Charlotte early Sunday.

According to Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police, the crash occurred in the 3400 block of Hubbard Road near Haybridge Road.

Upon arriving at the scene officers found a 2012 Dodge Challenger had left the road and struck a tree. Both passengers, Larry Lee Lockhart Jr., 40, and Tabitha Denise Staton, 43, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that speed was a factor in the crash. The car lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway into an embankment, and stuck a tree on the passenger side.

Investigation will continue to determine if alcohol was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM