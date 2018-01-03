WCNC
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down parts of I-85 north near U.S. 321 in Gaston County

WCNC 1:13 PM. EST January 03, 2018

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials say one of the northbound lanes on I-85 is shut down in Gaston County following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a tractor-trailer hit a bridge on U.S. 321 near Mile Marker 17. Crews have closed the ramp from U.S. 321 south to I-85 north.

Officials did not say when the ramp and the right lane are expected to reopen.

