Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Charlotte chemical plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It took a team of over 50 firefighters over 30 minutes to control a three-alarm structure fire at a northeast Charlotte plant Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters responded to a fire at a Dow Chemical plant on Orr Road a little before 8 a.m. The blaze was contained in about 40 minutes, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

3rd Alarm transmitted, Commercial Building Fire, 6101 Orr Road. Avoid area, a lot of fire apparatus headed to this area. https://t.co/yAivLv1VJg — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) September 27, 2017 Structure Fire; 6101 Orr Rd; 2nd Alarm transmitted for commercial building; Station 15 area; @8:09am; JGilmore pic.twitter.com/W60Scx8DlX — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 27, 2017

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to assist with the fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closed Orr Road in a half-mile radius of the fire in both directions.

