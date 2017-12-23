Crews battle house fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in south Charlotte.

According to medic, the fire started at a home on the 6700 block of Raven Place.

Charlotte Fire says there was heavy smoke and fire showing upon arrival.

Two displaced after an accidental dryer fire on Raven Place in Charlotte. $15,000 worth of damage. Occupants got out safely. The fire was under control within 10 minutes of Charlotte firefighters arriving. @wcnc #fire pic.twitter.com/o0xFCoEtM8 — Will Smart (@Williethephotog) December 23, 2017

No injuries were reported. The incident is remains under investigation.

Stick with wcnc.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM