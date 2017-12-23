Crews battle house fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in south Charlotte.
According to medic, the fire started at a home on the 6700 block of Raven Place.
Charlotte Fire says there was heavy smoke and fire showing upon arrival.
No injuries were reported. The incident is remains under investigation.
