Rescue crews called to possible drowning in Iredell County

Photo by Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews are searching for a missing man in Iredell County, officials told NBC Charlotte.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible drowning near Queens Landing, located in the 1400 block of River Highway in Mooresville.

Deputies say several agencies are on the scene.

Officials have not released the missing man's identity.

