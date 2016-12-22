Crews fill holes, get rid of mounds of dirt in Mint Hill

NBC Charlotte

MINT HILL, N.C. -- Two days after NBC Charlotte profiled a Mint Hill neighborhood with piles of dirt, muddy tarps and trenches from utility work left unfinished for days, the community has been cleaned up.

On Tuesday, neighbors on Errington Drive complained that the mess from the AT&T fiber line work was a safety hazard and an eyesore. The site was unmanned for a week, neighbors worried.

"We went out of town, came back, and it was still there," says Greg Tomasello, a father of three.

Neighbors say they repeatedly called the utility and complained to Town Hall to no avail.

NBC Charlotte called AT&T Tuesday to report the problems as well.

On Wednesday, contracting crews returned to the neighborhood, removed the dirt piles, orange cones and tarps and left a subtle mound of straw in its place.

"That's fantastic," Tomasello says.

According to Mint Hill's engineer Steve Frey, the utility did not follow proper protocol before beginning work on that street. He ordered the company to place the project on hold, which is why the work was left undone for so long.

Frey says he instructed AT&T to leave the work site in an orderly manner. Upon seeing the images from the streets, and hearing the complaints from the residents, Frey says he had a lengthy conversation with AT&T.

The work on Errington Drive is not complete, but Frey does not anticipate any additional problems.

"We made it clear that if they want to push another grain of salt in Mint Hill, they better shape up," Frey says.

