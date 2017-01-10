Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Firefighters in east Charlotte spent nearly an hour to extinguish a massive east Charlotte apartment fire early Tuesday.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near Park Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of Perth Court a little before 5:30. According to Charlotte Fire, no one was injured during the blaze. Officials said 10 apartments were affected by the fire.

The Red Cross has been dispatched to the scene to help victims displaced by the inferno.

NBC Charlotte has a crew en route and will provide more details when they come available.

Copyright 2016 WCNC