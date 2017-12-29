Crews working to restore water to hundreds in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews in Caldwell County were working to restore water Friday morning after a major water line broke due to cold temperatures.

The water line broke at 2468 Collettsville Road and left around 300 customers without water, officials said.

"Customers on the Collettsville Road and Abington Road as well as all side roads will be without water until the break is fixed," Caldwell County Public Information Officer LouAnne Kincaid said in a press release. "The break is major, 12-inch water line and it is believed to have burst due to cold temperatures."

Officials estimated repairs to take most of the day Friday and possibly into the night.

Drivers in the area are cautioned to be careful as large equipment, crews and water throughout the area and on the roads.

