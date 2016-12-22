Crooks targeting drivers at gas stations

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A troubling trend as millions are traveling for Christmas and in the holiday mode. Police say thieves are targeting drivers while they're at the gas pump filling up the tank.

Several crooks have been caught on camera stealing from distracted drivers at the pump. That includes one case from last weekend.

"Especially during the holiday season because it's a happy joyous time and people just kind of let their guard down," said Cpl. Edward Mason with the Belmont Police Dept.

Police say that's what criminals looking for the five finger discount are banking on. It happened twice last weekend in Lincolnton. One person was caught in the act. The driver went in the store and in the surveillance video you can see the crook make his move. To make matters worse, the driver left his 3-year-old in the vehicle.

A similar scene unfolded in South Park recently. The driver left his car running with the keys in the ignition. When he came back the car was gone.

"And that's all it takes is one second," said Mason.

It's not just in North Carolina. There are growing concerns across the country.

"Don't drop your guard ever never be a soft target always try to have your whereabouts about you," said Mason.

