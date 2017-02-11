Cupid's Cup 5K runs for 13th year to benefit heart programs

Diana Rugg/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We all know that running is good for your heart.

So what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than a 5K marathon to benefit cardiac patients?

NBC Charlotte's Hannah Welker gave runners to go for Saturday morning's race through Myers Park. This is the 13th year the annual race has taken place. It's aimed to benefit the cardiovascular rehab programs at Carolinas Healthcare.

The money being raised is used to educate patients about how to take care of their hearts. In fact, one heart patient who took part in the mile walk says walking up to 10 miles a week has helped him avoid getting a transplant and a defibrillator.

"I was able to increase by 20 percent," said heart transplant Robbie Ossman. "So (it) took my heart function from 15 to 35 percent and things are going well."

Several doctors and cardiac care workers also took part in the marathon and the walk.

