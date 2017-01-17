Dad pleas for leads in son's hit-and-run death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As friends and family release balloons in honor of a man killed in a hit and run over the weekend, the father of the victim begs the driver to come forward.

Around 6:15 on Sunday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers got a call to Lawyers Road in east Charlotte where a person was lying on the sidewalk.

Corey Brown, 25, was killed. Police believe he was hit by a passing car. The driver did not stop and did not report to police.

"It's tough, you know," says Brown's father Larry. "I think that was really tragic the way he died, and the simple fact that no one stopped."

Larry Brown, who lives in Massachusetts, says he got a call from his family in Charlotte to break the news.

"Corey was a loving and caring and compassionate individual," he says. "He's gonna be greatly missed."

Larry Brown says he was looking forward to moving his son up North in just a few months. Now, he's planning his funeral. Brown set up a GoFundMe page to help defray the cost of final expenses.

"It still hasn’t like, really, really like hit me," he says. "I really don’t even know how to even grieve properly."

CMPD does not have any suspects in the hit-and-run incident. They believe Corey was struck in the road and his body came to rest on the sidewalk. They have not released a description of the vehicle who killed him.

Larry Brown is praying that the person responsible comes forward.

"Maybe they didn’t know that they actually killed him," he says. "But now that it’s known, I just really hope someone comes forward. I hope they have the integrity to step up."

