Dad suspected of hiring company to kidnap son

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Iredell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a 36-year-old Massachusetts man, who deputies say he hired four people to help kidnap an Iredell County minor.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of West Iredell Circle, in reference to a possible kidnapping that took place Wednesday morning. A 911 caller said they saw four to five people in a blue minivan and a brown SUV taking a boy by force. The caller told deputies that they witnessed the group of unknown people put some type of restraints on the boy and force him into the minivan. The minivan then fled the scene toward Old Mountain Road.

Following investigations, deputies learned that the kidnapped boy's father, Rickey David Thomas Jr., of Hadley, Mass., had gone to West Iredell High School earlier in the day with four other people trying to locate the boy.

Detectives were able to obtain the tag number from security footage and found it to be a license plate issued from Maine. A short time later, the vehicle and the four individuals inside were located by Virginia State Police. The boy was also located and was taken into custody by Virginia Department of Social Services.

Further investigations revealed that Thomas had hired a transport company to take his son away from family members in Iredell County and bring him to Massachusetts.

According to deputies, Virginia authorities conducting a stop on the four hired individuals located plastic zip ties inside the minivan that are believed to have been used to restrain the juvenile. Virginia authorities will hold the suspects on Iredell County Charges, pending extradition, deputies say.

Detectives with Iredell County Sheriff's Office drew warrants for felony restraint and felony breaking and entering for four individuals:

Lorraine Colpitts, 59, of Brewer, Maine.

Michael Warman, 38, of Bangor, Maine.

Tony Winslow, 49, of Kingwood, Texas.

Mickey Mitton, 32, of Bangor, Maine.

Ricky Thomas, the victim's father, has not yet been located and has warrants for conspiracy to commit felony restraint and felony breaking and entering.

