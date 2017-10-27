Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Larry Sprinkle for morning forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dale Jr. joins his favorite weather man, Larry Sprinkle, for Friday's morning forecast.

NASCAR’s most popular driver took to Twitter back in March and declared that none other than our Larry Sprinkle is his favorite weatherman.

Larry Sprinkle of Charlotte, NC https://t.co/WnmGarFHn9 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 2, 2017

“I met him back in the torch run back in the Winter Olympics for 2002,” said Larry Sprinkle. “Such a nice guy.”

On Friday, the pair teamed up to bring NBC Charlotte viewers the weekend weather forecast.

