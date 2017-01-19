Daughter, fire chief speak out after crash

CONOVER, N.C. -- A 13-year-old Conover girl recounted the terrifying moments when her father lost control of his car and crashed into a building.

Cassy Hale was driving with her father, Dennis Hale, Jr., when she said he had a seizure.

"He jumped the curb," she recalled. "I thought I was going to die."

The car crashed into the Farm Bureau Insurance off Conover Boulevard East.

"There [was] smoke," Cassy said. "It was almost everywhere."

Her father's foot was still on the accelerator; as the tire burned through its rubber, papers around it started smoldering.

Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson was one of the first to respond to the scene

He knew he had to get to the car to shut it off.

Even though he had no breathing apparatus, he went inside to turn off the vehicle.

His actions are being credited for saving Dennis Hale, Jr.'s life.

"I'm no hero," Chief Hinson said. "I was doing what I was called to do."

Both Dennis Hale, Jr. and Chief Hinson were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Cassy came away with no injuries.

"It was scary and all, but everyone was okay," she said.

