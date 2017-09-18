Death investigation underway after body found in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a body was found behind a residence in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a call of a body being found at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Drive by a neighbor.

Officials did not release the deceased individual's identity and CMPD says it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death as the body has been there for a number of days.

© 2017 WCNC.COM