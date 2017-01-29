MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) -- An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."
@lanehart I do apologize. The IT department is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS— Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017
KPNX reports that FAA posted a notice of ground stop for all Delta domestic flights.
JUST IN: FAA posts notice of ground stop for all @Delta domestic flights due to system malfunctions. #12News pic.twitter.com/mrehyq71R0— Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) January 30, 2017
