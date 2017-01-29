WCNC
Reports: Delta grounds domestic flights due to computer glitch

Jake Knoll, KARE , WCNC 8:23 PM. EST January 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) -- An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

 

 

KPNX reports that FAA posted a notice of ground stop for all Delta domestic flights.

 

