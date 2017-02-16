Deputies: 73-year-old SC man missing

Michael Baxter. Photo: Submitted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Michael Edward Baxter, 73, was last seen Thursday afternoon at the Remax in the Harris Teeter parking lot in Indian Land.

Baxter is listed at 5-foot-11, weighs about 185 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue golf-style hat and blue jeans.

He was driving a four-door gold 2004 Toyota Avalon with S.C. plates CGN-785.

Anyone with information about Baxter's whereabouts are asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

