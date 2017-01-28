Deputies investigate 'suspicious death' near Union County seminary

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies from Union County Sheriff's say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near Southern Evangelical Seminary located in the 3000 block of Tilley Morris Road.

The body was found around 8 a.m. Saturday morning by a person walking by the area. That person called authorities and deputies began heading over to the scene.

The victim's identity have not yet been released.

