Deputies investigate 'suspicious death' after body found near seminary

Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near a seminary in Union County.

Richard Land, the president of Southern Evangelical Seminary said in a press release that he was informed by deputies from Union County Sheriff's Office that a deceased body of a male was found in the bushes of the island in front of the SES campus.

Southern Evangelical Seminary is located in the 3000 block of Tilley Morris Road in Weddington.

Deputies say the body was found at about 8 a.m. Saturday by a man who was out playing Pokemon Go with his children. The man contacted 911 and EMS, First Responders and deputies responded.

Deputies later identified the victim as 42-year-old Andrew Michael Moore.

Land also released the following statement in the press release:

“First and foremost, we all need to pray for this victim whatever the circumstances, and for his family as they will be grieving the loss of their loved one. It is at times like this we are reminded of the fragility of life and of the comfort and security of eternal life we have as disciples of our Savior."

