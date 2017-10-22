WCNC
Deputies search for missing Iredell County man

Deputies say Louis Hesser is a diabetic and has suffered a stroke in the past. Anyone with information on Hesser's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.

WCNC 11:48 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Louis Hesser was on his way to the Barker Store on U.S. 21 in Harmony, N.C., Sunday evening.

Officials describe Hesser as a white male; listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 270 pounds.

Deputies say he is a diabetic and has suffered a stroke in the past.

Anyone with information on Hesser's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.

