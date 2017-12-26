Didn't like your present? Here are the return policies of major retailers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If Santa didn’t quite deliver on your wish list you’re not alone.

The day after Christmas is the busiest day for holiday gift returns of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect nearly 13 percent of their holiday sales will result in returns.

So before you head out, you should know that most stores policies vary.

Fortunately, if you bought toys at Toys "R" Us you're in luck. They have a 90-day return policy. For electronics, their return policy lasts 30 days but it needs to be unused and in its original packaging with all of the accessories.

You'll need a receipt if you want your money back. With a gift receipt, you can get a store credit.

Nordstrom doesn't really have a return policy. Returns are on a "case-by-case basis" but they're known for pretty much taking everything back. The only caveat, special-occasion dresses if they're tagged as no return.

Bed Bath & Beyond also has a great policy with no limit on returns if you have a receipt or packing slip. Without a receipt, you have one year for a store credit less twenty percent off the items cost.

Finally, Best Buy typically gives you 15 days for returns. However, the store extended its window for the holidays until January 15.

If you have a Best Buy credit card and are "Elite" or "Elite Plus" status, you have 30 to 45 days.But if you bought it online, you have to pay return shipping fees.

Here's another thing to think about before you head out. Say you received a gift card with a tree on it or some other Christmas decoration. Some stores will swap it out and give you a regular gift card if you're looking to re-gift after the holidays.

All in all, no matter where you shop, check their return policy ahead of time.

