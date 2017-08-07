Dog attacks, bites Concord police officer

CONCORD, N.C. -- A Concord police officer sustained a "significant injury" to her hand after she was bitten by a dog on Monday, according to a press release from Concord Police.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the officer was attacked by the dog in the yard of a residence located in the 200 block of Clintwood Drive. Officers were at that location to serve an arrest warrant when the dog attacked one of the officers.

The officer was transported to CMC-Northeast for treatment and will be transported to CMC-Main for further treatment, police said. The officer is in stable condition.

The officer's identity has not been released.

