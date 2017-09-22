Dog left tied to a tree ahead of hurricane rescued

Jaela (Lake Norman Humane)

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. -- With nearly a dozen puppies in her belly, Jaela was tied to a tree outside a home in Key West and left for dead as Hurricane Irma approached.

Jaela was rescued and transported to Gainesville before she was transported again to Charleston.

Jaela and 20 other dogs and 14 cats are now being cared for by volunteers at Lake Norman Humane.

“It was a very long day but well worth the trip,” said Allison Allen of Lake Norman Humane.

All of the animals rescued from Florida were either abandoned by their owners or rescued from a shelter that was ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane.

After an exhaustive trip, Jaela is now resting comfortably in foster care.

“She is just the sweetest lap dog,” said Emily Beebe, Director of Lake Norman Humane. “She just wants love.”

Jaela is expected to give birth any day.

All of the animals are being given care at Lake Norman Humane. If you'd like to adopt or help in any way, visit their website.

