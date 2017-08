Via Huntersville Fire Department

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Huntersville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on the 7500 block of Paririe Rose Lane. No injuries were reported and one dog was rescued from the home.





*VIDEO From the Prairie Rose Lane house fire today, shot by a citizen, prior to our arrival. Shows the fire conditions E2 was met with. pic.twitter.com/qNgYYj6k03 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 11, 2017

Huntersville Fire says the dog is okay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

