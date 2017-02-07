Dog shot after biting child, Sheriff says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A child, possibly 3-years-old, was bitten by a dog Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the caller reported a 3-year-old girl was bitten by a dog around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The caller also indicated someone then shot the dog, though it's not yet clear who.

The conditions of both the child and dog are not yet known.

No further details were immediately made available.

