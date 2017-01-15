Drake wears jersey of SC high school basketball star

Rapper Drake is known for being a big sports fan, as he is often seen out in public wearing sports jerseys of various teams and players.
But on Saturday, Spartanburg, S.C. became the topic of discussion between rap and basketball fans, as the former Degrassi star was seen wearing the jersey of Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson.
South Carolina artist Ment Nelson tweeted a picture of Drake showing support for the 16-year-old hoops phenom.
Williamson is considered by many as one of the top high school basketball recruits in the class of 2018. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior hold a long list of scholarship offers, including Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State and South Carolina.
