Driver overturns vehicle in fatal York Co. crash

WCNC 9:09 AM. EST February 12, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday night.

The driver of a Honda was traveling on Saluda Road around 10:25 p.m., just west of Rock hill, when they lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit several trees and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. 

According to South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver died at the scene. 

The driver's identity has not been released.

