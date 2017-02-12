Driver overturns vehicle in fatal York Co. crash

Police lights.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday night.

The driver of a Honda was traveling on Saluda Road around 10:25 p.m., just west of Rock hill, when they lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit several trees and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver died at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released.

