Driver overturns vehicle in fatal York Co. crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday night.
The driver of a Honda was traveling on Saluda Road around 10:25 p.m., just west of Rock hill, when they lost control of the vehicle.
The car hit several trees and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver died at the scene.
The driver's identity has not been released.
