Duke Energy offers financial support for homes near coal ash plant

Duke Energy offer financial supplements to homeowners living near a coal ash plant in Belmont. Residents living near the plant have been relying on bottled water for nearly two years. Duke delivers cases of bottled water to each home every two weeks.



Debra Baker has cases of water stacked high on her front and back porches. She says when you live off bottled water, some of the comforts of home aren't realistic. "I haven't had a bubble bath in 2 years, I miss bubble baths," she said.

Duke says testing hasn't showed any coal ash contamiants in the well water in the community, but they want to ease residents concerns about water quality. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has given preliminary approval to a plan to offer permanent water solutions to homes within a half mile radius of coal ash plants.

Eligible homeowners would receive $5,000 goodwill payment to help support transition to another water supply. If they elect to receive water from a public water supply, Duke would cover their water bill for 25 years. If they want to keep their well and get a new filtration system, Duke would take care of the cost. Duke is also offering to pay the difference if a homeowner is unable to sell their home at fair market value between now and 2018 due to the water issues.

"Duke Energy first and foremost is always interested in the health and safety of our plant neighbors," said Erin Culbert, Spokesperson for Duke Energy. "We feel from our perspective that we have been standing by those neighbors every step of the way," she said.

Baker says Duke hasn't communicated with residents. She says her home is surrounded by coal ash ponds. She now regrets buying a house so close to the plant 21 years ago.

"Duke tried to tell us that living next to this plant we could trust them as neighbors," she said.

"As far as the $5000, there going to have to come higher with that you can't put $5000 on someone's life, you can't put $5000 on how we've been living the last two years, it's just a slap in the face," Baker declared.

"We want Duke to come out here and show us some movement," she said.

Baker homes to connect to the public water supply. While she isn't pleased with the $5,000 goodwill payment, she says Duke covering water bills is a good deal.

