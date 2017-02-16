Earthquake recorded in Chester County

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

GREAT FALLS, S.C. -- Did you feel that? Probably not, but there was a little earthquake in South Carolina Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake quietly rattled in Chester County at 9:02 p.m. (2:02 a.m. UTC, 02/16/17), with a depth of 2.9 km.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are usually not felt but are recorded by seismograph.

Great Falls Police and Fire told the Rock Hill Herald they didn't feel it, nor did they receive any calls related to the quake.

According to earthquaketrack.com, there have been a handful of little shakers in the Carolinas over the last few months, mostly in Western North Carolina. The last recorded quake in South Carolina originated in Ladson five months ago and was a magnitude 1.9.

