Elderly man dead after fire engulfed Morganton home

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A 74-year-old man is dead after he was unable to escape burning home Tuesday.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a house fire on Piney Road in Morganton around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. The firefighters said when they arrived, they found the single family residence fully engulfed in flames with the roof partially collapsed.

Neighbors told fire officials that one person lived there but they weren't sure if he was home at the time of the fire.

Within the hour, firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control. During the fight, one firefighter was transported to the hospital for respiratory distress but is expected to recover.

When investigating, firefighters located the body of Benjamin Charles Weatherford. They say he was unable to escape the fire.

According to fire investigators, the fire started in the living room area near a wood burning stove. They say foul play isn't a suspect.

