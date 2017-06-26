UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say an elderly man was found dead in a pool Monday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court around noon.

Investigators are not sure how long the man had been in the pool. They also do not suspect foul play.

Officials have not yet released the man's identity.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

