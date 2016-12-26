Elderly man missing from care center

Jerry Roscoe Cauthen. (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Police are looking for a missing elderly Lancaster man who was last seen Friday.

Jerry Cauthen, 74, has Alzheimer’s. His son David had just dropped him off at the Heath Springs Residential Care center the day before he was declared missing from the facility.

“He had been there a little over 24 hours,” David Cauthen told NBC Charlotte Monday. “I had just left him and he was in good spirits but he just slipped away somehow.”

He says they have spent every moment since looking for Jerry.

“The worst Christmas we’ve ever had,” he said. “Undoubtedly. Just the worst.”

A photo of Jerry, taken just a day before he went missing, is circling social media. Dozens of friends and volunteers have been searching all hours of every day since Friday. So far, no trace of Jerry.

“It's just hard for me to believe that he would just vanish like that,” David said. “As many people as are out looking for him, I just don't understand.”

David says his father has Alzheimer’s disease and has wandered off before. But he was always found within an hour or two.

This time, David said, feels different.

Jerry Cauthen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red flannel shirt.

His family is still searching, praying he’s alive.

“Trying to keep hope,” David said. “Just trying to have faith and keep hope.”

If you have any information, call 911 in Lancaster County or (803) 283 3388 outside of Lancaster County.

