CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an elderly woman was attacked by a dog in west Charlotte Wednesday.

Medic responded to a call in the 500 block of Porter Street. The woman suffered minor injuries involving scratches, CMPD says.

CMPD said Animal Care and Control is investigating the incident. Officials did not say if anyone is being charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

